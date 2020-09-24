St. George neighborhood split between those who want to remain, and those who want into Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people in a neighborhood included within the boundaries of St. George are split after some have chosen to annex into the City of Baton Rouge.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council delayed making a decision on the annexation of the Willow Ridge subdivision for at least another month after a hearing was held Sept. 23.
“I just feel like this is our home, this is where we want to be, and I don’t feel like it’s right that we should have to go into a city that is not my choice,” said one homeowner.
