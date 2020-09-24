Sportsline Friday Nite returns at new time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Friday Nite will be back on September 25 but at a new time.
The segment will start at 10:10 p.m. for 2020. It will feature 25 minutes of scrimmages leading up to the season-openers next week.
One of those scrimmages was held Thursday at Denham Springs, where an emotional Yellow Jackets team played without their fallen teammate, Remy Hidalgo.
First-year coach Brett Beard won the scoring part of the scrimmage. With a running-clock, his team claimed the 7-6 win over Marcus Randall and his Woodlawn Panthers.
RELATED STORIES:
- Remembering Remy: The gentle giant off the field who was full of love
- ‘This is not fair:’ Denham Springs football player dies following collapse at practice
- SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: September to Remember - Week 3
- SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: September to Remember - Week 2
- SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: September to Remember - Week 1
- SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: 30 for 30
The St. John Eagles showed up at Central Private for their scrimmage but it never happened. According to the Red Hawks, one of their teammates stayed home Thursday because he could have been exposed to COVID.
After that revelation was shared with St. John, the Eagles packed up and went home.
There will be more than just scrimmage highlights on the new Sportsline Friday Nite, as more names will be revealed for our ongoing list of the best 30 high school football players 9Sports has covered over the past 30 years.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.