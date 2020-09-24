Police looking for man accused in triple shooting over Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s helping finding this week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive, a man accused of shooting three people on Choctaw Drive.
Kentro Taylor, 47, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), and felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators with BRPD say Taylor shot three people on Sept. 6 in the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive. One victim died, and the other two were taken to local hospitals.
Taylor is 6′ 2″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.