Organizations push voters to register online, in-person ahead of election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are right in the middle of Voter Registration Week in East Baton Rouge Parish, but there is a big push across the country to meet important deadlines.
The EBR Parish Registrar of Voters is trying to make it even easier--extending the office hours so everyone can be heard.
Those who need to register for the first time, or make changes to their current registration, can do so online here. Registration can also be done in-person at the Registrar of Voters office. An application may also be submitted by mail.
For those who wish to register in-person, the Registrar of Voters office will have extended hours at its three offices from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Voter Registration Week (Sept. 21-25).
REGISTRAR OF VOTERS OFFICE LOCATIONS
· Main Office: City Hall – 222 Saint Louis St. – Room 201
· Southeast: Fire Station Building – 11010 Coursey Blvd.
· Baker: Motor Vehicle Building – 2250 Main St.
Mail-in voter registration applications and absentee ballot applications can be picked up at any branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or downloaded here.
The last day to register to vote in-person or by mail for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. The last day for online registration is Oct. 13.
There are several groups across the parish also pushing people to the polls, like the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice.
The group of several organizations aims to, “Build power and voice in traditionally disenfranchised communities across Louisiana. We are a coalition of groups whose mission is to organize in impacted communities, educate and turn out voters, and fight for policies that create a more equitable and just system in our state.”
