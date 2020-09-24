LSU tickets hard to come by this year with stadium capacity limited

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are ready for the Tigers to hit the field Saturday, Sept. 26.
For those who want to go to the game though, tickets are scarce. If you seen an ad for tickets, how do you know they’re legitimate?
LSU officials say the safest way to buy resale tickets is through Stub Hub. The school works with the company to protect those ticket sales.
“Well, we are at 25 percent capacity and only our season ticket holders and students receive tickets to the games this year, so the number of tickets that are out there on the secondary market are obviously fewer than we’ve seen in the past,” said Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director for LSU.
WAFB’s Breanne Bizette explains more tonight on later editions of 9News.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.