LSU, SU using new platform to connect students with employers

This initiative is of particular significance for small to mid-sized employers, which make up 88% of the Baton Rouge market. Baton Rouge college students are most frequently connected with experiential learning opportunities at large businesses, those with formalized human resources departments and budgets, according to a study conducted by SSA Consultants for BRAC on the region’s internship ecosystem. Smaller employers often have less internal resources to invest in a traditional strategy for recruiting university talent. Handshake will allow those companies to recruit on a level playing field and better engage with university career centers, while also increasing awareness among students of the diversity of career paths available to them in the Baton Rouge area.