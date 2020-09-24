Livingston Parish announces trick-or-treating hours, but urges people to be cautious

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish officials have announced that trick-or-treating will be held as per usual this year.
Halloween is Saturday, Oct. 31; trick-or-treating in unincorporated areas of the parish will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Parish President Layton Ricks says he is not issuing any directives about the public’s participation in trick-or-treating activities. However, he is encouraging everyone to be “vigilant and responsible.”
“Residents should keep in mind that the state is in Phase 3 through October 9th. We should do our best to follow the guidelines outlined by the governor,” Ricks said in a statement released Thursday, Sept. 24.
