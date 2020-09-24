Lafayette Parish bars will reopen immediately

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Bars in Lafayette Parish will reopen immediately following an announcement from Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Guillory made the decision after the parish’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5% for two consecutive weeks.
Bars can now reopen for on-premises alcohol consumption under the following restrictions:
- Bars may reopen and offer table-side service only. Standing and bar service will be prohibited.
- Indoor capacity shall be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or 50 people, whichever is less
- Outdoor capacity shall be limited to 50 people and only for table-side service
- Tables shall be spaced in accordance with Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal social distancing guidelines
- Bars and other Class AG permit holders including daiquiri shops must cease all sale and service of alcoholic beverages and close no later than 11 p.m.
- No person under the age of 21 shall be allowed on to the premises
- Live music is prohibited
Other parishes around the state have made similar announcements this week, including Iberville, St. Mary, and St. James.
