10 La. schools earn National Blue Ribbon designation, including 2 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten schools across Louisiana have received this year’s National Blue Ribbon designation, including two in Baton Rouge. The program recognizes schools for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The program is in its 38th year and has given nearly 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools across the country. Schools become eligible for the award after existing for five years.
The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in one of two performance categories:
- Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
As many as 420 schools are nominated each year.
This year, the award ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Schools will receive their plaques and flags in the mail.
The following schools in Louisiana are 2020 winners:
- Catholic High School - Baton Rouge
- Erath High School - Erath
- Forked Island/E. Broussard District - Abbeville
- Indian Bayou Elementary School District - Rayne
- Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts - Natchitoches
- Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies - Metairie
- Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School - Mandeville
- Saint Jude the Apostle School - Baton Rouge
- Saint Thomas More Catholic High School - Lafayette
- Stephensville Elementary School - Morgan City
