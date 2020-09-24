Garlicky Cuban Hot Dogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mojo is a Cuban sauce made from the juice of oranges and limes. The sauce works as a marinade for beef, fish, and poultry, and is perfect on a grilled dog during tailgating!
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 all-beef hot dogs
6 hot dog buns
8 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
¼ cup olive oil
1 tomato, halved, seeded and diced
⅓ cup lime juice
⅓ cup orange juice
½ tsp ground cumin
salt and cayenne pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2 cups finely shredded romaine lettuce
2 avocadoes, halved, pitted and diced
⅔ cup finely chopped pineapple
Method:
Heat grill according to manufacturer’s directions. When ready to serve, grill hot dogs 5–8 minutes and grill buns if desired.
In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1 minute or until edges of garlic brown lightly, stirring constantly.
Add diced tomato, lime juice, orange juice, and cumin. Bring to a simmer.
Season lightly with salt, cayenne pepper, and granulated garlic.
Cook mojo sauce 12–15 minutes then remove from heat.
To serve, place a grilled dog in each bun and top with lettuce, diced avocado, pineapple, and mojo sauce.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.