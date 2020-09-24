Garlicky Cuban Hot Dogs

Mojo sauce works as a marinade for beef, fish, and poultry, and is perfect on a grilled dog during tailgating! (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | September 24, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 2:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mojo is a Cuban sauce made from the juice of oranges and limes. The sauce works as a marinade for beef, fish, and poultry, and is perfect on a grilled dog during tailgating!

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

6 all-beef hot dogs

6 hot dog buns

8 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup olive oil

1 tomato, halved, seeded and diced

⅓ cup lime juice

⅓ cup orange juice

½ tsp ground cumin

salt and cayenne pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 cups finely shredded romaine lettuce

2 avocadoes, halved, pitted and diced

⅔ cup finely chopped pineapple

Method:

Heat grill according to manufacturer’s directions. When ready to serve, grill hot dogs 5–8 minutes and grill buns if desired.

In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1 minute or until edges of garlic brown lightly, stirring constantly.

Add diced tomato, lime juice, orange juice, and cumin. Bring to a simmer.

Season lightly with salt, cayenne pepper, and granulated garlic.

Cook mojo sauce 12–15 minutes then remove from heat.

To serve, place a grilled dog in each bun and top with lettuce, diced avocado, pineapple, and mojo sauce.

