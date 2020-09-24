FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This weekend’s weather should make you smile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The clouds, drizzle, and mist made for a rather unattractive and damp Thursday morning but we are headed for an extended run of days that should put a smile on your face.
We will see the weather improve marked in the coming days as what is left of Beta continues to move to the northeast and away from the Gulf Coast. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 80s for Friday and the weekend and you should notice a nice dip in the local humidity, allowing morning lows to drop into the 60s for each of the three mornings.
To be clear, the next three days do not come with a First Alert “Rain-Free Guarantee” (my apologies to attorneys "G" and "E" for borrowing their overworked line), but most of us can expect mainly dry days through Sunday under skies that vary from partly to mostly cloudy. The lucky ones with tickets to Death Valley as LSU takes on Mississippi State Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon really don’t need to worry about rain gear. Besides, “It never rains in Tiger Stadium.”
A pair of fronts will deliver changes to our weather next week that will include a real taste of Louisiana fall. The first front will push through the region on late Monday, bringing scattered afternoon showers to the area but without a severe weather threat. Rain totals for just about everyone will run one-quarter-inch or less.
Skies become mainly clear on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a second, ‘rain-free’ front moving through on Wednesday, Sept. 30. It is Wednesday’s dry front that will really get you cheering! Sunshine rules from Wednesday right through the following weekend with daytime highs in the 70s. Crisp morning starts in the 50s under mainly clear skies will deliver that real fall-feel to the air.
Guess what: there is not a single feature in the tropics worthy of discussion today and it looks like the Atlantic will stay quiet through the weekend, at least.
