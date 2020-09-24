FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This weekend’s weather should make you smile

To be clear, the next three days do not come with a First Alert “Rain-Free Guarantee” (my apologies to attorneys "G" and "E" for borrowing their overworked line), but most of us can expect mainly dry days through Sunday under skies that vary from partly to mostly cloudy. The lucky ones with tickets to Death Valley as LSU takes on Mississippi State Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon really don’t need to worry about rain gear. Besides, “It never rains in Tiger Stadium.”