FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out and looking ahead to even cooler weather next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The remnants of Beta will continue to pull away from our area today, leaving us with drier and slightly less humid weather. However, plenty of clouds are expected to linger, resulting in highs struggling to get out of the 70s for most today.
The weekend outlook suggests we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but little to no rain and somewhat warmer temperatures. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out on just about any given day, but the vast majority of us stay dry through Sunday, with morning starts in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
If you are among the 25,000 or so that will be headed into Tiger Stadium on Saturday for LSU’s 2020 opener against Mississippi State, dress comfortably and grab the shades. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy, with game temps in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will only run about 10%
A few showers will be possible by Monday as the first of two cold fronts expected to impact the area next week approaches. For now, I’ve got rain chances around 30% on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.
Those cold fronts are far and away the big story in our weather over the next 10 days. The first front swings through by late Monday/early Tuesday, with the next about 24 hours behind. In their wake, morning temps will take a dive into the 50s for much of next week, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s for most. Best of all – the cooler weather will come with bright sunshine this time around!
