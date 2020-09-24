FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Disagreeable out-the-door

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are no watches or warnings early on this Thursday morning but it’s another rather disagreeable out-the-door!
While rain is technically not showing up on First Alert Doppler radar, there is a light mist and the drizzle may well cause a few challenges throughout the early commute.
Otherwise, clouds will likely stick around for one more day, and perhaps a spotty shower, as the remnants of BETA continues to steadily track to the northeast. Our high temperature this afternoon will be in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of 68°/
Tomorrow – finally – we can all look forward to more sunshine than clouds, generally all quiet on Doppler radar – a high Friday of 82°.
