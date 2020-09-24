FAQ: What bars are allowed to open?

Businesses that have been previously issued a “Restaurant Conditional” permit by ATC are permitted to operate under the guidelines issued to restaurants as listed above. Existing restaurant conditional permit holders may opt to surrender their conditional restaurant permit to the ATC at any time. If said permit is surrendered, business may only operate within the parameters listed for bars and may not reapply for a conditional restaurant permit should condition changes. Other eligible establishments may apply for a Restaurant Conditional permit by submitting an application directly to ATC, and applications are available online at https://atc.louisiana.gov/arc.php. All Applicants for and those currently operating under the Restaurant Conditional permit are reminded that smoking is prohibited in restaurant establishments and are required to stop all alcohol sales at 11 P.M.