BRPD chief says officer accused of making racist comments online on administrative leave

The comments in the complaint are disturbing, to say the least, and are unacceptable under any circumstance. This information was presented to me and I immediately directed our Internal Affairs Commander to initiate an investigation. The accused officer was immediately placed on administrative leave. As your Chief, I would like to conclude this investigation expeditiously, but our investigative timelines are governed by the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, LRS 40:2531. Per this law, the accused officer is granted up to thirty day to secure counsel before being questioned. We plan to act swiftly, but thoroughly to get to the bottom of this. Make no mistake – making racist and insensitive comments like the ones I read in the complaint, is a terminable offense in the Baton Rouge Police Department Policy.