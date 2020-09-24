Boombox Frozen Pops keeps business with help from LSU Ag Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream, a Lake Charles business, is now operating out of Baton Rouge since Hurricane Laura made landfall.
“When the hurricane hit, we had no power and no water,” owner Nick Villaume said.
Power and water and two essentials when producing ice cream and popsicles. But Villaume also needed a facility that’s licensed for dairy.
He found that in the Dairy Store on the LSU campus, which is closed due to the pandemic, but is keeping its doors open to help local businesses.
“He told me what had happened and I said we’re going to do whatever we can to help you,” said Chuck Boeneke, associate professor for LSU’s School of Nutrition and Food Sciences.
Boeneke made sure Villaume had a space to work.
“It’s a good feeling that you’re able to help somebody,” Boeneke said. “Especially somebody who’s been impacted like that.”
“We were able to get over here about two weeks ago, get cranking, and we’ve saved about 30 days worth of ice cream that we’re storing in the freezers here,” Villaume said. “But the popsicles we had to let melt and it was a lot of popsicles.”
But he’s recovering – he’s made about 3,000 pops since Boombox began working out of the Dairy Store.
“With the exception of maybe one flavor of pop, we’ve seen zero interruption to our supply,” Villaume said.
With the help of the Dairy Store, Villaume is able to make popsicles and ice cream for his second location, which just opened in Baton Rouge.
“They were very accommodating,” Villaume said. “They were like, ‘Just whatever you gotta do to get up and running again, come on over, move on in.’ So, they’ve really bent over backwards for us over here.”
Boombox is hoping to reopen its Lake Charles location next week.
