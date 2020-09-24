Ascension, EBR, and Livingston sheriff’s offices to receive more than $222K from DOJ, Rep. Graves says

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will be giving $222,190 to three law enforcement agencies in the Baton Rouge area to reduce and prevent crime, according to Rep. Garret Graves.
Graves says the funds, which will be split between the sheriff’s offices of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston parishes, is part of a $34,597,183 DOJ grant awarded to 19 agencies and organizations in Louisiana.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office will receive the bulk of the funding at $177,123. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will receive $22,212 and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will receive $22,285.
The funds come from the DOJ’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to help state and local entities prevent and control crime. Graves says the funds can be used for the purposes of technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice.
He says local and state governments can apply the funds to:
- law enforcement programs;
- prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs
- corrections and community corrections programs;
- drug treatment and enforcement programs;
- planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs;
- crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation)
- mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs
Graves says the grant will be used to funded programs such as multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.
The full funding, $34,597,183, from the DOJ will be awarded to Louisiana from DOJ is below (Grant Number, Recipient, Amount):
- Empower 225, $499,458.00
- STAR Center, $800,000.00
- LA Coalition Against DV, $91,274.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $625,616.00
- LA Public Defender Board, $445,248.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $2,951,715.00
- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, $177,123.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $1,414,000.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $23,490,366.00
- Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, $770,806.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $190,769.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $2,328,643.00
- Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, $22,212.00
- Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, $10,868.00
- State of LA Office of Youth Development, $156,588.00
- Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid, $39,774.00
- LA Commission on Law Enforcement, $61,109.00
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, $22,855.00
- Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, $498,759.00
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.