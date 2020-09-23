Some roads in Livingston Parish flooded due to Beta

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A number of roads in Livingston Parish have high water on them as Beta makes its way through the state.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says as of Wednesday morning (Sept. 23), the following roads have high water:
East Side:
- Lower Rome (Killian) - IMPASSABLE
- Patricia Drive (Killian)
- Johnson Drive (Killian)
- Swamp Street (Killian)
- Rivergate Circle (Killian)
- Cypress Street (Killian)
- Black Lake Club Road
- Chinquapin subdivision
- Old River Road (Maurepas)
- Highway 22 @ Clio Bridge
- La Trace (French Settlement) has 2 ft of water on the roadway at the end
- 35125 McCarroll Street to Water Street (Springfield) - BARRICADED
- 17500 block of Bull Run Road (Just off Highway 22) - BARRICADED
- Chene Blanc S Good Times Road
West Side:
- Nothing reported as of yet
Drivers are reminded to never drive on flooded roads when they cannot determine the depth of the water. It does not take much water to cause a car to stall or be swept away. Turn around, don’t drown!
Check LPSO’s Facebook page for updates.
