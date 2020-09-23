Saints take day off, then must get ready to host Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A 16-0 regular season is off the table for the Saints after their loss to Las Vegas, but now, the Black and Gold look to another incredibly tough challenge in the Green Bay Packers.
The team was off from practice Wednesday because of the short week. The Saints offense could certainly benefit from more than seven second-half points and that’ll likely be a point of emphasis this week, along with all the defensive and penalty struggles the team suffered against the Raiders.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees met with sports journalists on Zoom and talked a little about the narrative surrounding his decline but also spoke on how the team is turning the page with a whole lot of season still ahead.
“Listen, that’s the nature of our business - even after you have really good games or really good performances, it’s always on to the next opponent, always another challenge right around the corner and week in, week out, you really have to put together your best efforts to win in this league, you have to execute at a really high level,” said Brees. “Listen, we’re used to doing that. Obviously, there are those moments, there are those games you have where, obviously, it’s not clicking or for whatever reason, you walked away from it saying, ‘We can be much better than that,’ and you just get back to work and put together a game plan that everyone feels very confident with and then, you go into the next game feeling like we’ve done everything we can to put ourselves into position to succeed and that’s what we’ve done this week.”
Sunday Night Football will be in the Superdome this week but it will be empty once again. Since 2006, New Orleans is 4-2 against Green Bay. This season, the Packers are scoring the most points in the NFL through two weeks, 42.5 points per game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
