THE 25%: Reduced capacity fans will have to do the work of 100,000 to uphold Death Valley’s reputation

College football is finally here! In the weeks and months leading up to September, it was unclear if college football would even be played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the NCAA’s biggest conferences, such as the BIG 10 and PAC 12, announced in mid-summer they would not be playing football in 2020. The BIG 10 later announced it would start in October. Some conferences, such as the SWAC, which Southern University plays in, delayed the start of the 2020 football season until 2021.