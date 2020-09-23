1 officer dismissed from Alton Sterling wrongful death lawsuit

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, a man gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year earlier, in Baton Rouge, La. On Sept. 23 2020, Howie Lake II was dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit. Lake used a stun gun on Sterling while Blane Salamoni tackled him. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent | September 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Howie Lake II, a Baton Rouge Police Officer who assisted in the arrest in which Alton Sterling was killed, has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit, court records show.

A state district judge dismissed Lake from the case on Monday, Sept. 21 at the request of Lake and his attorney.

Lake used a stun gun on Sterling during the July 2016 arrest while former officer Blane Salamoni tackled him. Salamoni shot Sterling six times during the struggle outside of the Triple S Food Mart on N Foster Drive. Lake did not fire his gun.

Federal and state prosecutors did not criminally charge Salamoni nor Lake.

A lawyer for the Sterling family said attorneys would be meeting to consider their options following the decision.

Salamoni and the others named remain in the suit defendants. It will go to court on March 1, 2021, unless a settlement is reached.

