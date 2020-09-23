Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WBTV) - Notre Dame’s football game vs. Wake Forest has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
School officials say a total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football players on Monday.
Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified.
In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, officials say the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed.
Combined with last week’s testing results, officials say a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.
The ACC and Wake Forest have reportedly been notified, and the process of rescheduling the game originally slated for Sept. 26 is underway.
“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.
