Man wanted in connection with shooting in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department is currently searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.
Police say Maurice Carter, 42, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday, Sept. 22 in St. Gabriel.
Just before 11 p.m., police officers responded to the 4900 block of Martin Luther King Parkway about a man being shot. Officers learned the injured man had driven himself to a house on Magnolia de Christopher Drive seeking help.
When officers got to the house, they reportedly found the man lying on the walkway outside the home. The man was taken to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222, option 1.
