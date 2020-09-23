Kids' allergy symptoms can sometimes mimic those of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we transition into the fall season, that means people are more likely to suffer from allergies... even kids.
Kids are getting back to school, and germs are likely to spread, so if your child has a runny nose, itchy eyes, or any common cold symptom, it may have you a little worried that they have COVID-19. However, it could just be allergies.
Many times, children will come home with symptoms that mimic COVID-19.
Coming up tonight on 9News at 5, Breanne Bizette has some information from doctors about when parents should worry.
