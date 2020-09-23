Iberville Parish government will allow bars to reopen after meeting requirement of low coronavirus positivity rate

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish government will soon allow bars to reopen after officials learned Wednesday, Sept. 23 the parish has met the state’s requirements, according to Iberville Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Clint Moore.
Moore says the parish has met the state’s requirement of having a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for two consecutive weeks, according to Moore
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso told The Advocate newspaper he has opted-in to Phase 3 and applied for authorization from the state’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to for bars, daiquiri shops, and breweries to sell alcohol on-site.
Iberville Parish is the first parish in the Baton Rouge area to meet the positivity rate requirements for bars to reopen for on-site consumption.
