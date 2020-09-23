Galatoire’s Restaurant confirms potential case of Hepatitis A tied to restaurant

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Galatoire’s Restaurant has confirmed that there is a potential case of Hepatitis A that is tied to the restaurant.
According to a statement released by the restaurant, the Louisiana Department of Health contacted Galatoire’s about an incident in early to mid-August.
Since the incident, Galatoire’s says it has undergone a standard inspection by the Department of Health and passed.
Galatoire’s has not stated if a staff member of patron was possibly infected.
Below is Galatoire’s full statement on the incident.
"It was recently brought to our attention by the Louisiana Department of Health of a potential incident dating from early to mid-August.
Consistent with our own high standards, we embraced the assistance of the Department of Health and together outlined steps Galatoire’s could take to be as responsive as possible for our team and our guests. We acted on the Office’s recommendations immediately.
Galatoire’s underwent a standard inspection by the Department of Health and passed with high marks, as we normally do.
We asked about any additional activities we could take in situations like these. The Department of Health recommended a state program that is available to vaccinate all employees, which we immediately agreed to and administered.
Galatoire’s protocols protecting both our guests and staff are extensive and stronger than ever.
In our discussions with state public health officials and other medical professionals, we understand that cases like these are on the rise in Louisiana and nationally. We encourage anyone with questions about public health issues to contact the Louisiana Department of Health for more information.
For more information on Hepatitis A cases in Louisiana see here from the Department of Health: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3518."
