All lanes reopened after multiple crashes paralyze I-10, I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wet, slick streets, a wrecked 18-wheeler, and multiple crashes caused problems on the highways from downtown Baton Rouge to Livingston Parish Wednesday morning.
A jackknifed 18-wheeler shut I-10 W down at the Mississippi River Bridge around 8 a.m. The I-110 ramp leading to it was closed about half an hour later.
All lanes on the bridge were reopened around 9:15 a.m.
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-12 E near Satsuma early Wednesday morning. Hours later, a vehicle overturned on the same stretch of highway in Walker. Traffic was being diverted onto Walker North to Florida Boulevard. Both of those wrecks were cleared around 9:15 a.m.
Things were a mess for a few hours on either side of Baton Rouge.
