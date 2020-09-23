All lanes reopened after multiple crashes paralyze I-10, I-12

A jackknifed 18-wheeler closed I-10 W at the MIss. River BRidge on Wed., Sept. 23. (Source: Viewer-submitted)
By Mykal Vincent | September 23, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wet, slick streets, a wrecked 18-wheeler, and multiple crashes caused problems on the highways from downtown Baton Rouge to Livingston Parish Wednesday morning.

A jackknifed 18-wheeler shut I-10 W down at the Mississippi River Bridge around 8 a.m. The I-110 ramp leading to it was closed about half an hour later.

All lanes on the bridge were reopened around 9:15 a.m.

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-12 E near Satsuma early Wednesday morning. Hours later, a vehicle overturned on the same stretch of highway in Walker. Traffic was being diverted onto Walker North to Florida Boulevard. Both of those wrecks were cleared around 9:15 a.m.

Things were a mess for a few hours on either side of Baton Rouge.

Screenshot of DOTD traffic maps at 8:40 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 23. (Source: LADOTD)

