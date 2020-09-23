FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain today, drier for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the area today as the center of post-tropical Beta moves into western Louisiana.
After canceling the Flash Flood Watch for Baton Rouge on Tuesday, the National Weather Service decided to reissue it early Wednesday morning and extend the watch into southwest Mississippi. Truthfully, I think the threat of any significant flooding around metro Baton Rouge remains quite low in spite of the watch. The greatest threat for heavy, flooding rains will likely be confined to areas in western and central Louisiana, closer to the track of Beta.
Scattered rains will continue tonight into early Thursday as Beta tracks just to our north. However, it looks like most of the rain is out of here by daybreak on Thursday, with drier air filtering in from the west. Plenty of clouds will likely linger though, with highs topping out in the low 80s.
A much drier and somewhat warmer pattern settles in for the weekend as Beta exits. Rain chances will run 20% or less from Friday through Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. LSU’s season opener against Mississippi State on Saturday will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a slight chance of showers. Don’t forget that you can catch that game right here on WAFB.
Into next week, the big story becomes an even stronger cold front expected to move through the area by Wednesday. Our latest guidance suggests lows could dive into the 50s by the end of the week, with highs only in the mid 70s. And this time around, the cooler weather should come with sunshine.
