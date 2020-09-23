FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch reissued

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Post Tropical Storm Beta continues moving northeastward – producing heavy rainfall across eastern TX and into LA. A Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for the majority of our viewing area and will be in effect until tomorrow afternoon.
Areas of rain already showing up on First Alert Doppler radar this morning but so far, the majority has been along the coast. However, by midmorning, we’re expecting an increasing coverage that will expand further by mid to late afternoon today.
Still breezy SE winds and a high temperature topping out in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s. Scattered showers overnight and more wet weather tomorrow before we start to dry out by Friday. Expect a 50% coverage of rain/storms Thursday and a high of 81°.
