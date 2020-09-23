FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather with low humidity expected next week; Beta weakens quickly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, Wednesday, Sept. 23 was a rainy day across the WAFB area with showers and thunderstorms linked to the remnants of Beta.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Beta was moving through central Louisiana on its way to Mississippi along a northeastward track. Rainbands linked to Beta’s circulation were being fueled by Gulf moisture and an unstable atmosphere across south Louisiana. The instability prompted the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to place the northern half of the WAFB region under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms with most of the remainder of the viewing area under a “Marginal Risk.” At approximately 2:40 p.m., the SPC stepped-up their concern for active weather by issuing a Tornado Watch for most of the northern half of the WAFB region. The Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, but the primary severe threat will be subsiding after sunset with the loss of solar heating.
The Storm Team will maintain scattered rains in the Wednesday night forecast and into early Thursday morning, with rains diminishing during the day on Thursday. Cloudy skies at sunrise will include a 20% to 30% rain chance with daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge running around 70° to the lower 70°s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon with highs climbing to around 80° or so. A sprinkle or two is possible into Thursday afternoon but most of the area should be done with Beta’s rains before the lunch hour.
The First Alert Forecast for Friday and the weekend is not entirely rain-free but rain chances are very low for all three days, with spotty-to-isolated showers at best. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s for all three days with highs in the low 80s on Friday and in the mid 80s for the weekend. Tiger fans headed to Death Valley for the match-up with Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon need not be too concerned about the rain gear.
The weather only gets better next week.
A cool front will push through the lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, Sept. 28 clearing-out any lingering moisture from the weekend and setting the stage for a pair of mostly sunny days on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 29 with highs in the mid 80s.
Then comes what we have been waiting for since April: a REAL cool front.
As with many fronts at this time of year, Wednesday’s front will be a dry front, marked only by a drop in temperatures and an even more important drop in the humidity. Sunshine rules from Wednesday, Sept. 30 into the following weekend with high temperatures in the 70s for many, if not most, WAFB neighborhoods. While the front is a week away and things could certainly change, our extended guidance is showing morning lows in the 50s for next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Did somebody say, “Gumbo?”
