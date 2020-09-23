FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather with low humidity expected next week; Beta weakens quickly

As of Wednesday afternoon, Beta was moving through central Louisiana on its way to Mississippi along a northeastward track. Rainbands linked to Beta’s circulation were being fueled by Gulf moisture and an unstable atmosphere across south Louisiana. The instability prompted the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to place the northern half of the WAFB region under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms with most of the remainder of the viewing area under a “Marginal Risk.” At approximately 2:40 p.m., the SPC stepped-up their concern for active weather by issuing a Tornado Watch for most of the northern half of the WAFB region. The Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, but the primary severe threat will be subsiding after sunset with the loss of solar heating.