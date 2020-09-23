EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU’s fight against COVID-19

“A lot of planning - it’s been planning since the day they left in preparations for the day they would return,” explained Shelly Mullenix, senior associate athletic trainer. “We knew they’d come back. Obviously, didn’t know when. So, we had to have a number of plans in place to be able to address each one of those situations. One of the jobs we were charged with was getting contact trace trained so we could follow the pieces and figure out what the puzzle looks like. We think we did that sooner than any of the other colleges we’ve talked to. And that was critical to figuring out how the virus itself moves in and out of facilities, residential housing, or practice - whatever the case may be.”