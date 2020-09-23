EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU looks to replace and repeat

With Justin Jefferson now in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase opting out of the 2020 season, Terrace Marshall has suddenly become LSU’s number one receiver. Thaddeus Moss made a huge impact for the Tigers at tight end last season but LSU’s new tight end appears to have the potential to take the position up a few more notches. True freshman Arik Gilbert is a physical freak named to several preseason all-conference teams before ever playing a snap of college football.