EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU looks to replace and repeat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Countless times during the 2019 season, LSU fans were wondering if what they saw from Joe Burrow was really happening and indeed, he appeared too good to be true.
The only bad news involving Burrow was that he couldn’t be a Tiger forever. So now, Myles Brennan, who’s entering his fourth year with the LSU program, finally looks to establish himself as the starter. As a true freshman, Brennan actually pushed Danny Etling to be the starter during fall camp. And during that 2017 season, Brennan got a decent amount of playing time in meaningful situations.
With Justin Jefferson now in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase opting out of the 2020 season, Terrace Marshall has suddenly become LSU’s number one receiver. Thaddeus Moss made a huge impact for the Tigers at tight end last season but LSU’s new tight end appears to have the potential to take the position up a few more notches. True freshman Arik Gilbert is a physical freak named to several preseason all-conference teams before ever playing a snap of college football.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went from questioned and doubted an electric offensive weapon and a first round draft pick by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But LSU feels good about its three-headed monster at running back of Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, and John Emery.
RELATED STORIES:
LSU’s offensive line went from highly maligned to being named the best in the country. But names like Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis, and Saahdiq Charles have all moved on to pro ball. One new key addition to the LSU roster is center Liam Shanahan, who took the unusual path from Harvard and the Ivy League to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer.
Unknown, young wonder Joe Brady took his LSU passing game coordinator opportunity and within a year, parlayed it into an offensive coordinator spot with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. But Scott Linehan, who has 20 years of experience at the highest level, quickly steps in to replace Brady. The offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger, hasn’t gone anywhere.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.