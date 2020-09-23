EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU is missing pieces but still has talent

“It’s going to look different (laughs), clearly. To go from a Heisman Trophy winner to a guy who hasn’t played any meaningful snaps, but has some talent, but I think as long as Myles [Brennan] does not try to be Joe [Burrow], right? As long as Myles is Myles and Myles understands that the cupboard’s not bare, there’s a whole lot of talent still there, even with [Ja’Marr] Chase leaving, opting out. That offense is loaded if these guys, you know offenses take a little longer, Karl, than defense does, to come along. So, it’s more imperative for him - and I know he’s been in the playbook, I know he’s been getting drilled, I know he’s been competing and getting ready - but it’s just more important for him, when he comes, to just relax himself and just distribute the football. Got to be Isiah Thomas, got to be a Magic Johnson with the guys that are around. Just get it in their hands and let those guys make plays,” Davey explained.