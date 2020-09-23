EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU fan will see his streak of 433 straight games in Tiger Stadium come to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just 25,000 people will be allowed inside Death Valley for LSU’s season-opener against Mississippi State, which is the lowest capacity since Gov. Huey Long expanded the stadium into a horsehoe by disguising stands as dorm rooms in the north endzone.
That’s how one fan remembers his first game and he’s not missed many since inside college football’s cathedral.
“I mean, it’s miraculous almost,” said Jake Jacobs.
There’s a pew that’s become something of a relic that’s home to a most devout follower and plenty of worship has happened there.
“It’s almost like church. On Saturdays, that’s what he does. Every game. Hot, cold, rain. He’s done it,” Jacobs explained.
Jacobs has cheered, jeered, and prayed from a seat nearby for decades. He’d be an elder statesman if his season tickets were anywhere other than section 419.
“If we don’t see him during the offseason, we’re almost like, ‘Is Pat going to be there? Haven’t heard anything to the contrary.’ Every time, he’s been there,” Jacobs added.
“Oh yeah, I watched a lot of these,” said Pat Dungan.
And it’s safe to say Dungan was there first. At 86, he’d like you to think he needs record books to refresh his memory ... he’s not one to volunteer a story and there are some worth forgetting.
“When you have three wins, you can’t remember too much about that,” Dungan added.
Probably a good thing.
But moments don’t become legend without eyewitnesses ... meaning Dungan is a co-author of Tiger Stadium’s lore.
“Especially in the 40s when I used to go out and sell cokes. Most of the games was in the daytime. Then, it got to be night and they got louder and wilder," Dungan explained.
So, you watched the birth of ‘Saturday Night in Death Valley?’
"Oh yeah. Yeah,” he replied.
Pat’s yelled with the loudest crowds and felt LSU’s sweetest victories ... all from section 419, row 5, seats 13 and 14, and his presence was no product of luck.
“Just like going to work. I went to work a few times when I didn’t feel like going to work,” Dungan noted.
“It came up some way. I guess he told me. Somehow we got to know. I was like, ‘You haven’t missed a single home game since 1950-whatever?’ He said, ‘No.’ I knew he’d been there every time we’d been there,” Jacobs pointed out.
Last season’s home finale was Dungan’s 433rd consecutive game inside Tiger Stadium. That streak began 66 years ago and he’s sat in the same spot since 1959.
“I bought two tickets. It cost me $5 a ballgame. Since then, it’s gone up and up and up,” said Dungan.
“In the 50s, you went out there dressed up. I wore a sports coat. Bought my date a corsage. The women wore fancy coats, fur coats in 90-degree weather. Now, they dress worse than I do when I mow my grass,” he added.
These days, Dungan’s great-grandson sits where his dates used to. He’s only sold his second ticket once, he doesn’t tailgate, and he has never left a game early.
“Here we are, way younger than Pat and we’ve been gone. It’s lightning and everything else. He’s sitting there,” said Jacobs.
“A lot of people say, ‘How’d you not miss a game in that many years? You ain’t never been sick?’ Well, I’ve been blessed with good health,” Dungan explained.
But blessings haven’t made him especially sentimental. He said he might’ve kept some ticket stubs and programs, had he known his streak would last six decades. Aside from purple and gold bedsheets to match his flip phone cover, the LSU trinkets that color his home were mostly gifts. His focus has always been on the game.
“I used to tell my momma and my wife would get so mad - I’d say, 'Momma, whatever you do, don’t die when LSU is playing in town. I just like football. I hate that I’m going to miss the game against Mississippi State but I’ll get over it,” said Dungan.
The coronavirus will rob him of his streak and this view. He gave up his seats after the school couldn’t promise he’d get to attend each game.
“So, I’ll just have to enjoy it on television. I may ride out there that morning just to say I went to Tiger Stadium that day,” Dungan added.
A metal fence will force him to a friend’s house, where he usually watches road games. There are no Saturdays marked on Dungan’s 2020 calendar and Tiger Stadium will be short a storyteller this year but the pandemic cannot erase the chapters he’s already written.
“If I’ve got to quit going, at least I’ll remember the last season I saw. It’s been a good one,” he explained.
Dungan said he intends to begin a new streak in 2021 ... a return that’d be about more than football for the people around him.
“If he’s back, I’m back. Everybody’s back. Everything is back to normal. It’s almost like Norm walking into ‘Cheers,’” Jacobs added.
He would tell you it’s evidence that faith and fandom are not contained in the pantheon of concrete and steel. There’s a piece of Pat Dungan in Tiger Stadium and a piece of the stadium in Pat ... and that will keep his seat warm.
