EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU faces unique challenges this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football players Rohan Davey and Karl Wilson are able to offer a rare perspective of what the team is facing in the upcoming season.
When Wilson played in the mid-80s, not everything was decided by talent and execution on the field. There are things that go on in a locker room, like bond and trust.
What is a word that will be critical for this team in this time with everything that’s going on and will continue to go on during this season?
“I believe it’s going to be patience," Wilson replied. "They have to have patience. They can’t get - it’s not going to be like last year when you had Joe [Burrow] and he was doing all those spectacular things. You’re going to have a lot of adversity in the beginning of the year because everybody’s trying to just get accustomed to one another and playing with one another.”
So, who needs to have the patience? Is it the coaches, the players, or the fans?
“I think a lot have to (laughter) - the fans for sure! But the coaches and players as well. They just have to be patient with one another and it’s good that we’re playing a Mississippi State. It’s not going to be an easy game by no means but it’s good that we’re starting off with a team like that, which I think they should do well against, but yeah, that’s my word - patience,” Wilson added.
“Cohesion," answered Davey. "Like these guys with everything that’s going on, with everything that’s going on in society, with the temperature. With coaches trying to get out in front of things. You see other opposing coaches stepping out in front of things. Some guys may be wondering why my coach isn’t stepping out in front of things. So, it’s all the noise, all the distractions. This is the ... (gestures with hands clasped) they have to be this. And I’m talking about on everything ... defense, offense, special teams, coaches, janitors, everyone in that building. You can’t let what’s happening on the outside break up what you’re trying to accomplish. That’s going to be the elephant in the room every week for college football with these guys. These guys are looking at other coaches. These guys are looking at other players. These guys are having conference calls with other players on other teams about what’s going on. So, you’re going to have to be very straight forward as a head coach. The head coach is going to have their jobs cut out for them the entire year this year. Ed Orgeron’s going to get every penny he’s got coming to him. All those coaches are going to earn their money because it’s going to be very difficult for you to keep these guys in line, keep them motivated - like keep them - you know, those horse races they’ve got those blinders on - baby, they’ve got to keep them blinders on.”
Two guys who’ve been on the LSU football team and won SEC championships obviously know a lot about what is expected in 2020 for this squad.
