EYE ON THE TIGERS: LSU faces unique challenges this season

“Cohesion," answered Davey. "Like these guys with everything that’s going on, with everything that’s going on in society, with the temperature. With coaches trying to get out in front of things. You see other opposing coaches stepping out in front of things. Some guys may be wondering why my coach isn’t stepping out in front of things. So, it’s all the noise, all the distractions. This is the ... (gestures with hands clasped) they have to be this. And I’m talking about on everything ... defense, offense, special teams, coaches, janitors, everyone in that building. You can’t let what’s happening on the outside break up what you’re trying to accomplish. That’s going to be the elephant in the room every week for college football with these guys. These guys are looking at other coaches. These guys are looking at other players. These guys are having conference calls with other players on other teams about what’s going on. So, you’re going to have to be very straight forward as a head coach. The head coach is going to have their jobs cut out for them the entire year this year. Ed Orgeron’s going to get every penny he’s got coming to him. All those coaches are going to earn their money because it’s going to be very difficult for you to keep these guys in line, keep them motivated - like keep them - you know, those horse races they’ve got those blinders on - baby, they’ve got to keep them blinders on.”