Coach O talks team energy, Myles Brennan, & running backs during radio show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If the clock could be turned back to April or May, none of us were really sure if this football season was going to happen but because the first game is here this week, it’s a feeling for which we’re all grateful.
As LSU gets set to kick off its national title defense, head coach Ed Orgeron held his first official game week radio show on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Coach O and his Tigers are preparing for what promises to be a bizarre atmosphere in Tiger Stadium with only 25,000 fans. It may be strange but Orgeron said it won’t be an excuse.
“Obviously, playing in tiger stadium is a big advantage,” he said. “You walk down the Tiger Walk, there’s 30,000 people. It gets you amped up. And then you walk out there, you can’t hear. It’s intimidating to the opposing team. It’s intimidating to the quarterback. Can’t get the snap count. But those things aren’t going to be there. But we have to create our own energy. Create our own energy with the coaching staff and the team.”
Orgeron was asked several times about his new starting quarterback, Myles Brennan.
“There’s a lot of pressure on Myles and it won’t come from me. I want Myles to be the best Myles Brennan he can be. I won’t compare him to Joe Burrow, but if he’s as good, I won’t complain,” Orgeron explained.
Coach O also praised his running backs.
“Kevin Faulk, as we know, a great player, coach, and man from Louisiana. Has done a tremendous job. Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery, [Anthony] Bradford, [and] Josh Williams, who we just gave a scholarship to. All five of those guys can go in. I think they can be some dominant players,” Orgeron added.
Orgeron said he’s ready right now for the game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
