Coach O talks team energy, Myles Brennan, & running backs during radio show

“Obviously, playing in tiger stadium is a big advantage,” he said. “You walk down the Tiger Walk, there’s 30,000 people. It gets you amped up. And then you walk out there, you can’t hear. It’s intimidating to the opposing team. It’s intimidating to the quarterback. Can’t get the snap count. But those things aren’t going to be there. But we have to create our own energy. Create our own energy with the coaching staff and the team.”