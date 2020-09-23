BRPD holding blood drive in honor of DSHS football player Remy Hidalgo Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a blood drive in honor of Remy Hildago, a Denham Springs High School football player, who died Friday, Sept. 18.
BRPD is hosting the blood drive from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at its training academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.
Hidalgo died three days after he collapsed at football practice.
A Celebration of Life for him will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School.
