BRPD holding blood drive in honor of DSHS football player Remy Hidalgo Wednesday

BRPD holding blood drive in honor of DSHS football player Remy Hidalgo Wednesday
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting a blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High School football player Remy Hidalgo who died on Friday, Sept. 18.
By Nick Gremillion | September 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a blood drive in honor of Remy Hildago, a Denham Springs High School football player, who died Friday, Sept. 18.

BRPD is hosting the blood drive from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at its training academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.

Scotlandville supports Denham Springs after player's death

Hidalgo died three days after he collapsed at football practice.

A Celebration of Life for him will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.