Ascension Parish School Board asking for public’s input in branding for new high school in Prairieville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. - Ascension Public Schools will construct a new high school in Prairieville following voter approval of the Aug. 25, 2020, school construction bond election. This week, the Ascension Parish School Board Strategic Planning Committee recommended the name Prairieville High School, which will go to the full board for final approval on Oct. 6, 2020. The committee also selected options for a mascot and school colors and would like the community’s input before making those final decisions at the end of October.