Around 100 Livingston Parish teachers participate in ‘sick out’ over district’s reopening procedures

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish school officials confirm that nearly 100 teachers participated in a “sick out" Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The teachers did it as a way to express their concerns about some of the school’s coronavirus reopening procedures.
“Our goal today was just to make an impression on the school board and the central office to say that we teachers are officially going to stand up for ourselves,” said Andrew Pullman, a teacher in Livingston Parish.
Pullman says teachers' voices in Livingston Parish are not being heard. He joined other teachers Wednesday in the “sick out."
