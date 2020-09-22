Report: NFL fines Coach Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings on the sideline

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL is fining the Saints $250,000, and Sean Payton $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The Raiders and their coach John Gruden were levied the same fine.
The NFL also fined head coaches, Broncos’ Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and the Niners' Kyle Shanahan $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday.
