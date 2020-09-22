Portable Westinghouse generators sold at Sam’s Club, major online retailers recalled due to fire hazard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The manufacturer of Westinghouse portable generators has recalled about 7,500 units that were sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and other online major online retailers.
Columbus, Ohio-based MWE Investments says the portable generators can leak fuel and pose a fire and burn hazard. The firm has received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No fires, injuries, or property damage have been reported to MWE Investments.
The items being recalled are the Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generator and the Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Portable Generator with manufacture dates from October 2019 through December 2019.
Affected portable generators will have the following serial numbers, which can be found on the unit’s back panel:
- 04511A1019xxxxxxxxx
- 04511A1219xxxxxxxxx
- 5311A1219xxxxxxxxx
The WGen500DFv was sold at Sam’s Club nationwide and online at SamsClub.com. The iGen4500DF was sold online at amazon.com, homedepot.com, lowes.com, electricgeneratorsdirect.com, powerequipmentdirect.com, norwall.com, and other online locations. The generators were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.
If you purchased one of the affected generators you should contact MWE Investments immediately to arrange for a free repair.
You can call MWE Investments toll-free at 855-944-4796 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@wpowereq.com, or online at www.westinghouseoutdoorpower.com and click on “Product Safety” located at the top of the page.
