Portable Westinghouse generators sold at Sam’s Club, major online retailers recalled due to fire hazard

The WGen500DFv was sold at Sam’s Club nationwide and online at SamsClub.com. The iGen4500DF was sold online at amazon.com, homedepot.com, lowes.com, electricgeneratorsdirect.com, powerequipmentdirect.com, norwall.com, and other online locations. The generators were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.