ONE TEAM, ONE CHANNEL: LSU starts defending 2019 national title on WAFB-TV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first LSU football game of the 2020 season is finally upon us and you can watch it on WAFB-TV.
The defending 2019 national championship LSU Tigers will open their fourth full season under head coach Ed Orgeron when the No. 6-ranked Tigers take on their unranked SEC West division rival, Mississippi State, in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26.
RELATED: Eye on the Tigers - 2020 Vision
The Tigers are coming off their most dominant season in 2019, in which they went 15-0 and defeated No. 2 Clemson, 42-25, in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13.
During the 2019 season, LSU defeated seven opponents ranked in the Top 10, the most in college football history. LSU set an SEC record and tied the NCAA record with 14 total players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
LSU holds the nation’s longest current winning streak against Mississippi State with 16 wins.
Redshirt junior Myles Brennan will replace Heisman Trophy-winner Joe Burrow at quarterback in his first career start on Saturday. Brennan has thrown for 600 yards and two touchdowns in limited action with LSU over the last three seasons.
Brennan will have plenty of weapons at his disposal against the Bulldogs with LSU’s top returning wide receiver, Terrace Marshall Jr., who caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. He will also likely throw to Gatorade National Player of the Year tight end Arik Gilbert. Teammates have said Gilbert could be the best tight end to ever play college football.
Senior wide receiver Racey McMath will also be another target for Brennan. McMath caught 17 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard touchdown pass from Burrow against the Bulldogs last season.
LSU will meet the Bulldogs for the 114th time on Saturday. The Tigers are 75-35-3 in the all-time series against Mississippi State and hold a 49-19-1 advantage when playing in Baton Rouge.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 6-7 record in 2019 and have a new leader in former Washington State head coach Mike Leach.
Leach, who was an assistant coach at Kentucky in the late 90s, is no stranger to the culture of SEC football but is likely thankful his team will not feel the full brunt of Death Valley. Only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s seating capacity will be allowed in the stands for the game. LSU Athletics lists Tiger Stadium’s capacity at 102,321.
Kickoff for Mississippi State vs. LSU is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday, Sept. 26.
You can watch the game on-air on WAFB-TV Channel 9 and stream the game with the CBS All Access app. The game will not be streaming on WAFB’s website or mobile app. For more information on how to watch WAFB on antenna, satellite, and cable click here.
WAFB-TV will also televise LSU’s matchups against Auburn and Alabama this season. Click here for LSU football’s full 2020 schedule.
STORIES TO GET YOU FIRED UP FOR LSU FOOTBALL:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.