LSU players ready to turn the page to new season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are only a few more days until LSU’s season-opener with Mississippi State and nobody’s ready more than the Tiger players.
Every LSU team from this point forward, even one that possibly wins a national championship, may live in the shadow of the 2019 Tigers. But those LSU teams and players must simply do their very best and not compare themselves to the past. Right now, that all starts behind center at the most important position on the field.
“Joe [Burrow] came in here and he did his thing and what he did was great,” said quarterback Myles Brennan. “It’s my time now to do my thing and write my own story. Last year, the season he had was tremendous and there’s countless amounts of plays that set his mark for the Heisman but I don’t think he was worried about the Heisman. Him going out and performing on Saturday, I think the results took care of themselves.”
Brennan has total respect for Burrow and what he accomplished at LSU. At the same time, Brennan seems to be saying what Burrow did for the Tigers has nothing to do with him.
“I’m Myles Brennan and I’m not worried about what he did. And I’m not going to be following in his footsteps because it’s going to be time to take my own path and write my own story, like I said. The past is the past and I’m looking forward to this season and being able to play on Saturday. When I came in as a freshman, my goal was to be the starter. I worked every single day. I was denied that the first three years. I was not going to let adversity get in my way and stop me from achieving my dreams. Here I am today. I do think I have a strong arm. But the leadership, extend plays with my feet, keep guys upbeat, that’s really important at the quarterback position because everyone is looking at the quarterback to rely on. Obviously, bad things are going to happen in the game but we have to have a one-play mindset, as I like to think about it. Good, bad, or indifferent, we have to move on to the next play and be ready,” Brennan explained.
On the defensive side of the ball, former Southern Lab star Damone Clark has earned a No. 18 jersey. And like Brennan, Clark can’t think too much about the linebackers that came before and were taken in the first round of the NFL draft, like Devin White and Patrick Queen.
“My personal goal is to be the best Damone Clark I can be,” said Clark. “A lot of people say Devin, PQ, and Jacob [Phillips]. Nah, I have to be the best Damone Clark I can be.”
But Clark does say White and Queen have passed along helpful advice.
“Everything is going to come to you. Just be patient with everything. Don’t rush anything because good things come to those who wait,” Clark added.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.
