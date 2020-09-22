Laine Hardy to host virtual concert to benefit American Red Cross after Laura, Sally strike Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, is hosting a virtual concert to benefit the American Red Cross after Hurricanes Laura and Sally devastated the Gulf Coast.
The virtual concert will be held Monday, Sept. 28. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with music starting at 7:30 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about how to watch the concert.
Donations to the Red Cross can be made online here.
“Hurricane Laura hit west of my hometown and me and my family stayed safe and did not have any damage. So many others here in Louisiana cannot say the same,” said Laine, the 2019 winner. “And last week, the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Sally. These are really tough times for so many and I’m honored to work with American Red Cross to help out any way I can.”
Concert organizers say a generous individual has offered to match all donations up to $10,000.
