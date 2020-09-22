La. sees fewest people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, Sept. 22, there was some positive news in Louisiana when it comes to the state’s fight against COVID-19.
The governor announced during a press conference held Tuesday that the state has seen the fewest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June.
Our Lady of the Lake, Ochsner Baton Rouge, and Baton Rouge General all say they’re seeing their lowest number of people hospitalized with the virus in months, but they’re urging people to not let their guard down just yet.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé checked in on how Baton Rouge area hospitals are faring and what’s the latest in the fight against the virus in the Red Stick. He’ll have that report tonight on 9News at 10.
