FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good rain chances continue, but flood threat from Beta diminishing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall near Matagorda Bay along the mid-Texas coast around 10 p.m. Monday night. And as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, it has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it meanders just inland of the Texas coast. While rainfall continues to be our primary concern, the overall threat of flooding rains has diminished significantly.
Today will be another day of gray skies and passing showers, but any heavy rain threat will likely be confined to the coast. It will also be another day of temperatures running well below normal as highs only reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Rain chances are pegged at 70% for the day, but rain amounts likely come in at well under an inch for most.
As whatever is left of Beta begins to lift northeast on Wednesday, increasing moisture and instability should lead to better chances of some downpours impacting our local area. Wednesday’s rain chances again reach 70%, but rain amounts should also trend a bit higher. Plan on anywhere from 0.5″ to 2″ of rain tomorrow, with locally higher amounts possible in any heavy rain bands. The National Weather Service has decided to maintain the Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Wednesday to cover this localized flood threat. Wind should not be much of an issue, with Beta in a greatly weakened state as it heads into Louisiana.
Impacts from Beta should diminish on Thursday morning as the center lifts to our north and drier air filters in from the west. Look for scattered showers and perhaps a few storms in the morning to give way to a drier second half of the day.
Into the weekend, temperatures will rebound to near-normal levels and we should finally see at least some sunshine returning to the area. While rain chances will be considerably lower, a few showers will remain possible, with daily rain chances running 20%-30% from Friday into Sunday. For those wondering about the LSU season opener on Saturday, game temps will be in the low-mid 80s with rain chances running about 30%.
Looking ahead, it appears as though another cold front will move through by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. In its wake, high temperatures may struggle to reach 80° and it’s possible that some areas could see lows dip into the 50s, especially north of Baton Rouge.
