FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Good rain chances continue, but flood threat from Beta diminishing

As whatever is left of Beta begins to lift northeast on Wednesday, increasing moisture and instability should lead to better chances of some downpours impacting our local area. Wednesday’s rain chances again reach 70%, but rain amounts should also trend a bit higher. Plan on anywhere from 0.5″ to 2″ of rain tomorrow, with locally higher amounts possible in any heavy rain bands. The National Weather Service has decided to maintain the Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Wednesday to cover this localized flood threat. Wind should not be much of an issue, with Beta in a greatly weakened state as it heads into Louisiana.