FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday night along the Texas coast and is now expected to stall over the Lone Star State today.
Highest winds are 40 mph, still tropical storm status, moving slowly NW at 3 mph – this places the center at about 35 miles NNW of Port O’Conner, Texas.
Beta will bring heavy rainfall to eastern Texas and will be responsible for rain/isolated storms today across south Louisiana.
Locally, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow evening.
Out-the-door, however, there is very little activity on First Alert Doppler radar but the coverage will increase later today. On this first official day of Autumn, along with the wet weather, temperatures will stay unseasonably cool – a high only in the mid/upper 70°s!
