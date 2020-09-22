FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather with low humidity expected next week; Beta weakens quickly

The Storm Team is anticipating only modest rain amounts from Beta from Tuesday night into Thursday for the WAFB area. The National Weather Service (NWS) canceled the Flash Flood Watch for the northern portion of the WAFB area, but the Watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening for the southern half of the viewing area in the event of isolated, locally heavy downpours. While a few WAFB neighborhoods could see some larger numbers, most of the viewing area is expected to receive less than 2″ of rain as Beta moves to the northeast. In fact, don’t be surprised if you get less than 1″ of rain in your backyard.