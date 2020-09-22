FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather with low humidity expected next week; Beta weakens quickly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to the first official day of fall! The autumnal equinox occurred at 8:31 a.m.
We certainly can’t complain about Tuesday’s temperatures, although the clouds and occasional sprinkles made for a less than stellar start to autumn. However, if you spent a little time outside, you may have enjoyed the breezes thanks to what is now Tropical Depression Beta.
Beta weakened more rapidly than anticipated, becoming a tropical depression Tuesday morning. The latest forecast for Beta keeps it inland over Texas as it makes the turn to the northeast and heads towards Louisiana. Beta is expected to cross the Louisiana/Texas state line Wednesday and arrive in Mississippi Thursday.
The Storm Team is anticipating only modest rain amounts from Beta from Tuesday night into Thursday for the WAFB area. The National Weather Service (NWS) canceled the Flash Flood Watch for the northern portion of the WAFB area, but the Watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening for the southern half of the viewing area in the event of isolated, locally heavy downpours. While a few WAFB neighborhoods could see some larger numbers, most of the viewing area is expected to receive less than 2″ of rain as Beta moves to the northeast. In fact, don’t be surprised if you get less than 1″ of rain in your backyard.
With Beta continuing to weaken as it moves across Louisiana, peak winds could get into the 15 to 25 mph range with occasional gusts into 30s along and near Beta’s track through Wednesday, but winds are more likely to run in the 10 to 15 mph range for most of the day for most WAFB communities.
Rain is likely Wednesday, with scattered rains returning Thursday. While the rain-generated flood threat is very low for WAFB neighborhoods, minor to moderate flooding continues for areas along the southeast Louisiana coast and also in parishes bordering lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas due to the persistent easterly winds.
The flooding around the tidal lakes is not going to be excessive and it appears that the water levels are nearing their crests. Unfortunately, with east to southeast winds persisting through Wednesday, water levels around the tidal lakes will not begin to fall until those winds relax.
The weather will begin to settle down Friday, with highs returning to the 80°s. The forecast for Friday and the weekend is not entirely dry, but the Storm Team is posting rain chances at just 20% to 30% for the three-day period. The bottom line is don’t change your weekend plans.
The forecast gets much better next week, with plenty of sunshine, morning lows in the 60°s, and highs in the 80°s with low humidity.
