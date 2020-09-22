East Feliciana police jury president arrested on malfeasance charges

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jeff Travis confirms to WAFB East Feliciana Police Jury President Louis Kent has been arrested and booked on one felony count of malfeasance in office.
This investigation has been passed over to Louisiana State Police after deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office noticed something suspicious at the lot where some asphalt was taken. This all took place in early September at a lot near Highway 959.
“When we realized what we were dealing with, we reached out to state police and let them take it from there,” said Sheriff Travis.
The sheriff says since LSP has taken over the investigation, any additional information that would be released on the case would come form them.
