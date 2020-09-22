BRPD: Man dies 2 weeks after being shot while driving on S Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say a man has died after he was shot two weeks ago.
Detectives say Marcus Rucker, 49, of Baton Rouge, was shot around 1:52 a.m. Sept. 8 while driving in the 1200 block of S Eugene Street. Rucker was taken to a local hospital and died from the injuries Tuesday, Sept. 22, police say.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.